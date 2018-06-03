To CNNMoney
    The journalistic ethics of faking a death

    Is it ever ethical for a journalist to fake their own death, as Arkady Babchenko did? Julia Ioffe says the incident has given the Kremlin more cover to claim real deaths are "fake news" or "false flag" operations.

