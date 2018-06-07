To CNNMoney
Ex-analyst: Fox News doing extreme damage
Retired US Army lieutenant colonel tells CNN's Anderson Cooper that with the rise of President Donald Trump, Fox News has become a "destructive propaganda machine."
