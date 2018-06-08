To CNNMoney
    Time cover depicts Trump dressed as a king

    Panelists discuss the latest Time magazine cover, which features an illustration of President Donald Trump gazing at a reflection of himself in which he's dressed up as a monarch, complete with a jeweled crown and fur cape.

