    Comcast bids $65B for 21st Century Fox assets

    Comcast formalized a $65 billion all-cash bid for most of 21st Century Fox. It's a dramatic attempt to undercut Disney, which reached a $52.4 billion deal in December for the same film and TV assets. CNNMoney's Hadas Gold reports.

