Comcast bids $65B for 21st Century Fox assets
Comcast formalized a $65 billion all-cash bid for most of 21st Century Fox. It's a dramatic attempt to undercut Disney, which reached a $52.4 billion deal in December for the same film and TV assets. CNNMoney's Hadas Gold reports.
Top Videos
AT&T-Time Warner deal approved
Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ford Explorer flunk crash test
Memorable moments from the Singapore summit
A new approach to cybersecurity: let the hackers in
See Porsche's first fully electric car
Citizen's evolution of watches
Most Popular
Comcast bids $65 billion for most of 21st Century Fox in challenge to Disney
Interest rates rise, Fed signals faster hikes on the way
After meeting with North Korean dictator, Trump calls press America's 'biggest enemy'