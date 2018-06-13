To CNNMoney
    WaPo: Pruitt enlisted aide to get wife a job

    In an interview with CNN's Poppy Harlow, Washington Post reporter Josh Dawsey talks about the report that Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt had a top aide reach out to GOP donors for assistance in finding his wife a job.

