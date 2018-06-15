To CNNMoney
How Disney turns old stories into box office gold
by Moss Cohen
@CNNMoney
Disney is pumping out hit after hit, from Star Wars to Pixar films. It may seem like a new business model, but actually CEO Bob Iger is borrowing tactics that Walt Disney himself began using almost a century ago.
