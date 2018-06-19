To CNNMoney
    Fox News border coverage slammed by Hollywood

    Director Judd Apatow calls on those who work for Fox to "protest to the Murdoch family" in response to Fox News' coverage of family separations at the border. CNNMoney's Brian Stelter reports.

