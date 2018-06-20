To CNNMoney
    Disney raises bid for 21st Century Fox assets

    Disney raised its initial bid for 21st Century Fox from $52.4 billion to $71.3 billion, topping Comcast's $65 billion offer. CNNMoney's Brian Stelter reports.

