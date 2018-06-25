To CNNMoney
  • reliable sources
  • think
  • profit
  • newtube
  • entertainment
    • Back To CNNMoney
    CNNMoney Reports

    Fox News commentator apologizes for racist remark

    Fox News is distancing itself from a racist remark made by one of its paid commentators, David Bossie, while arguing on "Fox & Friends" with Democratic strategist Joel Payne.

    LendingTree

    NextAdvisor

    Most Popular