Sean Hannity criticized for Maryland shooting comments
Television and radio host Sean Hannity faced criticism for appearing to link comments made by Rep. Maxine Waters and a fatal shooting at an Annapolis, Maryland, newspaper.
Top Videos
Why Americans are ditching American beer
How the new Chipotle CEO plans to win back customers
See Amazon's new Prime delivery initiative
H&M needs to get rid of a lot of clothes
Can the US win a trade war with China?
Steel pipe factory workers send Trump postcard pleas
Most Popular
Sean Hannity disputes claim he tied Waters' rhetoric to newsroom shooting
Deutsche Bank flunks Fed stress test; 3 other banks get flagged
Amazon wants you to start a business to deliver its packages