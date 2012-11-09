Life at the Top

Go aboard a $43M, 187-foot mega-yacht

The Lady Linda can accommodate 12 guests in six luxurious suites, including one with his-and-hers bathrooms and a separate office.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

Life at the Top
  • untitled
In this ongoing video series, CNNMoney goes behind the scenes for a sneak peek at some of the most luxurious and rare experiences and goods from around the world.