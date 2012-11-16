Strategy Session

30 minutes with Warren

Poppy Harlow sits down with the Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett, to talk the fiscal cliff, taxes, the 2016 election and more.

Strategy Sessions
  untitled
This video series features interviews with big thinkers—including economists, strategists, financial advisors and portfolio managers—on the economy, markets and investor-related topics.