The Stream

Retirees in RVs are Amazon's elves

Called 'workampers,' semi-retirees are living in RVs at Amazon's warehouse in Nevada for holiday work.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

The Stream
  • untitled
CNNMoney's flagship technology series highlights everything tech including reviews of the hottest gadgets, and sharp reporting on the tech companies and trends shaping Silicon Valley and beyond.
@CNNMoneyTech