Ackman: Herbalife goes after the poor

Activist investor Bill Ackman says Herbalife is a fraudulent operation that targets the 'financially unsophisticated' and 'lowest income people'

This video series features interviews with big thinkers—including economists, strategists, financial advisors and portfolio managers—on the economy, markets and investor-related topics.