Life at the Top

Dogs rack up big bills for 'best in show'

At the Westminster Kennel Club dog show in New York, champion canines are pampered and marketed in their quest for a blue ribbon.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

Life at the Top
  • untitled
In this ongoing video series, CNNMoney goes behind the scenes for a sneak peek at some of the most luxurious and rare experiences and goods from around the world.