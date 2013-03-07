Corner Office

TransCanada CEO defends Keystone pipeline

CEO Russ Girling says the U.S. will benefit from TransCanada's proposed Keystone XL pipeline, and that it will be just as safe as other pipelines already in operation.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

Corner Office
  • untitled
This video series features interviews with C-Level executives, high-level business leaders and policy makers covering strategy and current affairs from the perspective of the corner office.