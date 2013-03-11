Strategy Session

Roubini: ECB will do 'too little, too late'

American economist Nouriel Roubini discusses why international markets are making huge gains despite a weak global economy.

This video series features interviews with big thinkers—including economists, strategists, financial advisors and portfolio managers—on the economy, markets and investor-related topics.