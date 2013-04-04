Corner Office

World Bank: 'Very concerned about inequality'

The President of the World Bank Jim Yong Kim says developing countries cannot wait for Europe and the U.S. to recover before investing in their societies.

This video series features interviews with C-Level executives, high-level business leaders and policy makers covering strategy and current affairs from the perspective of the corner office.