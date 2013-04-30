Brainstorm Green

GM CEO: Volt will be profitable

GM CEO Dan Akerson tells Fortune that the second generation of the Chevy Volt will be cheaper to make and profitable.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

Brainstorm Green
  • untitled
A video series dedicated to green business trends and companies that are turning to sustainable practices to improve their bottom line including content from FORTUNE's annual conference.
@brainstormgreen