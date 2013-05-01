Brainstorm Green

Why Will.i.am teamed up with Coke

Musician Will.i.am tells Fortune's Andy Serwer how he pitched Coca-Cola to become more involved in sustainability.

Brainstorm Green
A video series dedicated to green business trends and companies that are turning to sustainable practices to improve their bottom line including content from FORTUNE's annual conference.
@brainstormgreen