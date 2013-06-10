Life at the Top

Can Mozart make your wine taste better?

Wine maker Carlo Cignozzi says playing Mozart to grapes makes their leaves thicker and greener, allowing the fruit to mature earlier.

In this ongoing video series, CNNMoney goes behind the scenes for a sneak peek at some of the most luxurious and rare experiences and goods from around the world.