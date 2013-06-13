Corner Office

Buffett: Change is happening at Berkshire

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett discusses the dearth of female CEOs in Fortune 500 companies and says he would hire a female over a male if the two had equal job qualifications.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

Corner Office
  • untitled
This video series features interviews with C-Level executives, high-level business leaders and policy makers covering strategy and current affairs from the perspective of the corner office.