How workers spur Whole Foods innovation

Whole Foods Co-CEO Walter Robb says companies that empower their employees to innovate move forward faster.

In this ongoing interview series, FORTUNE senior editor-at-large Geoff Colvin examines the biggest challenges in business through conversations with top executives at the heart of those issues.
