Leadership

Why Whole Foods restricts executive pay

Co-CEO Walter Robb says that Whole Foods' policy of limiting executive salaries to no more than 19-times the average employee, instills 'good faith' in the company.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

Leadership
  • untitled
In this ongoing interview series, FORTUNE senior editor-at-large Geoff Colvin examines the biggest challenges in business through conversations with top executives at the heart of those issues.
@geoffcolvin