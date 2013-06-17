Leadership

'Authenticity' is the essence of Whole Foods

Whole Foods Co-CEO Walter Robb says the secret behind the brands returns are quality and authenticity.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

Leadership
  • untitled
In this ongoing interview series, FORTUNE senior editor-at-large Geoff Colvin examines the biggest challenges in business through conversations with top executives at the heart of those issues.
@geoffcolvin