Why ADP & Labor Dept. jobs numbers differ

ADP CFO Jan Siegmund says that his company's monthly employment report uses 'real-time payroll processing transactions' to calculate jobs data, unlike the BLS which uses surveys.

In this ongoing interview series, FORTUNE senior editor-at-large Geoff Colvin examines the biggest challenges in business through conversations with top executives at the heart of those issues.
