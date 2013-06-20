Leadership

Small businesses are still scared to hire

ADP CFO Jan Siegmund says that the slowing of employment growth over the last few months is due to tax rate changes and anticipation of health reform.

In this ongoing interview series, FORTUNE senior editor-at-large Geoff Colvin examines the biggest challenges in business through conversations with top executives at the heart of those issues.
