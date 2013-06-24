Corner Office

Gogo CEO promises faster plane Wi-Fi

Inflight wireless provider Gogo went public on Nasdaq and CEO Michael Small says the company will invest heavily in speeding up its network.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

Corner Office
  • untitled
This video series features interviews with C-Level executives, high-level business leaders and policy makers covering strategy and current affairs from the perspective of the corner office.