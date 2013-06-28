The Buzz

Nike's stock could stop doing it

Despite a better than expected quarter, Nike's stock is up so much this year that analysts think it might need to catch its breath.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

The Buzz
  • untitled
CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz