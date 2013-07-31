Leadership

Walgreens: Beauty is area of opportunity

Walgreens CEO Greg Wasson says that his company's pharmacists will play a greater role in health and wellness, and hopes to further enhance beauty departments.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

Leadership
  • untitled
In this ongoing interview series, FORTUNE senior editor-at-large Geoff Colvin examines the biggest challenges in business through conversations with top executives at the heart of those issues.
@geoffcolvin