I fly a Goodyear blimp

Goodyear pilot Jerry Hissem talks about what it's like to fly the iconic blimp around the U.S.

CNNMoney takes a look at some of the most unique and best paying jobs in a regular series showcasing interesting careers from Wall Street to Main Street.