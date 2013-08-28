Strategy Session

El-Erian: Syria could halt sluggish growth

Pimco's Mohamed El-Erian discusses Syria's impact on oil prices, Chancellor Merkel's recent statements about Greece and U.S. Treasury yields.

Strategy Sessions
This video series features interviews with big thinkers—including economists, strategists, financial advisors and portfolio managers—on the economy, markets and investor-related topics.