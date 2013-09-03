Leadership

China's great food dilemma

According to Deere's CEO, China needs to boost food production and imports in order to sustain rapid growth.

In this ongoing interview series, FORTUNE senior editor-at-large Geoff Colvin examines the biggest challenges in business through conversations with top executives at the heart of those issues.
