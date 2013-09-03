Leadership

Deere: Smart tech coming to big farms

John Deere CEO Sam Allen says that the merging of smart technology with farming and construction equipment is an area of great opportunity.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

Leadership
  • untitled
In this ongoing interview series, FORTUNE senior editor-at-large Geoff Colvin examines the biggest challenges in business through conversations with top executives at the heart of those issues.
@geoffcolvin