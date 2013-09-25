Corner Office

Bezos' approach to tablets, newspapers

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos says that providing customers with Kindle Fire tablets at a 'non-premium' price will help Amazon make a big splash in the tablet market.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

Corner Office
  • untitled
This video series features interviews with C-Level executives, high-level business leaders and policy makers covering strategy and current affairs from the perspective of the corner office.