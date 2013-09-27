Corner Office

McDonald's finally offers healthier meals

The fast-food giant announced plans to offer healthy alternatives to fries in meals and non-soda beverages in Happy Meals. The initiative will roll out over the next few years.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

Corner Office
  • untitled
This video series features interviews with C-Level executives, high-level business leaders and policy makers covering strategy and current affairs from the perspective of the corner office.