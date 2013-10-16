Corner Office

Buffett: Get rid of debt limit 'entirely'

When asked if a potential deal on the debt ceiling that only raises it for a few months is just kicking the can, Warren Buffett responds 'the can should disappear.'

This video series features interviews with C-Level executives, high-level business leaders and policy makers covering strategy and current affairs from the perspective of the corner office.