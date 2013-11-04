Corner Office

Google's Schmidt on NSA: 'I was shocked'

Eric Schmidt says the NSA's spying tactics are clearly an overstep and that Google is now using greater encryption methods to make sure government agencies can't do this again.

This video series features interviews with C-Level executives, high-level business leaders and policy makers covering strategy and current affairs from the perspective of the corner office.