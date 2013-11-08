Corner Office

Toms' new marketplace: More than just shoes

Entrepreneur Blake Mycoskie discusses Toms Shoes' 'One for One' program which gives free shoes to a poor children for every pair sold at retail and the company's new digital marketplace.

This video series features interviews with C-Level executives, high-level business leaders and policy makers covering strategy and current affairs from the perspective of the corner office.