Strategy Session

Is there a housing bubble in California?

Zillow's chief economist says people will be paying too much for homes as interest rates rise and that could cause havoc for housing prices on the West coast.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

Strategy Sessions
  • untitled
This video series features interviews with big thinkers—including economists, strategists, financial advisors and portfolio managers—on the economy, markets and investor-related topics.