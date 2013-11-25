Leadership

How AOL uses big data

AOL Brand Group CEO Susan Lyne discusses the benefits that user data has on their ability to reach a very targeted audience.

In this ongoing interview series, FORTUNE senior editor-at-large Geoff Colvin examines the biggest challenges in business through conversations with top executives at the heart of those issues.
