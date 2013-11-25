Leadership

'Differentiated content' key to AOL strategy

AOL Brand Group CEO Susan Lyne discusses AOL's strategy to deliver unique content in different ways and how CEO Tim Armstrong has 'double-downed' on video.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

Leadership
  • untitled
In this ongoing interview series, FORTUNE senior editor-at-large Geoff Colvin examines the biggest challenges in business through conversations with top executives at the heart of those issues.
@geoffcolvin