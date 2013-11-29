Corner Office

Macy's CEO sees a strong holiday season

Macy's CEO Terry Lundgren says 15,000 shoppers lined up outside of its New York flagship store before it opened at 8pm on Thanksgiving.

This video series features interviews with C-Level executives, high-level business leaders and policy makers covering strategy and current affairs from the perspective of the corner office.