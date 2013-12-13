Corner Office

Zuckerberg's new $3 million science prize

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg tries to change the popularity of science by awarding $3 million and the Breakthrough Prize to 8 scientists.

Corner Office
  • untitled
This video series features interviews with C-Level executives, high-level business leaders and policy makers covering strategy and current affairs from the perspective of the corner office.