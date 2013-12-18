Leadership

F35: The last manned fighter jet

United Technologies CFO Greg Hayes explains why he thinks the current fleet will be the 'last procurement' of manned fighter jets.

In this ongoing interview series, FORTUNE senior editor-at-large Geoff Colvin examines the biggest challenges in business through conversations with top executives at the heart of those issues.
