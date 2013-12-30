Leadership

Jarden: Weather is a hot sales trend

Jarden CFO Ian Ashken says that 'product innovation and the weather' are the two biggest drivers of hot sales trends for the company.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

Leadership
  • untitled
In this ongoing interview series, FORTUNE senior editor-at-large Geoff Colvin examines the biggest challenges in business through conversations with top executives at the heart of those issues.
@geoffcolvin