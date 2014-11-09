Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
The Stream

I lived on bitcoin for 24 hours

Is it possible to spend one day using nothing but bitcoin? From where to eat, to how to get around, to where to shop, Jose Pagliery attempts to survive the day using just bitcoin.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

The Stream
  • untitled
CNNMoney's flagship technology series highlights everything tech including reviews of the hottest gadgets, and sharp reporting on the tech companies and trends shaping Silicon Valley and beyond.
@CNNMoneyTech