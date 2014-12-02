Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
5 Stunning Stats

5 stunning stats about Wal-Mart

Did you know that the family of Sam Walton -- founder of Wal-Mart -- is the richest in the world? Here are five incredible facts you might not have not known about the mega-retailer.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular