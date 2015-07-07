Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International

Inside Hershey's super secret chocolate lab

Hershey's Willy Wonka-esque laboratory is where every single product gets dreamed up. CNNMoney's Vanessa Yurkevich finds out what the chocolate giant is planning next.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular