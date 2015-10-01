Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
U.S.
+
International
Business
Trump to meet with top US manufacturers
World
Access
Companies
Car News
Interactives
Trumponomics
Trump Inc.
CNNMoney Sport
Player ROI
Who is..?
CNNMoney Investigates
American Opportunity
5 Stunning Stats
Growing India
The Feed
Markets
These 10 stocks dominate the market
Investing
Economy
Buzz
Fed Focus
ETF Center
Premarkets
Market Movers
Dow 30
After-Hours
World Markets
America's Debt & the Economy
Before the Bell
New Investor
Investing Guide
Fear & Greed
Tech
Lyft expands while Uber does damage control
Business
Culture
Gadgets
Future
Startups
Powering Your World
Upstarts
Innovative Cities
Unhackable
15 Questions
Media
Personal Finance
'What's the capital of Canada?' and other weird job interview questions
Save
Spend
Ahead
Wheels
Real Estate
Careers
Millennials & Money
Your Money
Homes
Calculators
Money Moves
24 Hours With
Money Essentials
My Watch List
Loan Center
Small Biz
'We are entrepreneurs, professors, scientists, artists'
Startups
Empire
Women Entrepreneurs
Luxury
Trump's former Ferrari is heading to auction
Style
Away
Rare
Drive
Wealth
Rich Quiz
The Collector
A Gentleman's Guide
Millionaire Calculator
Log In
Log Out
What happens when you win the lottery?
Americans spend more than $70 billion on lottery tickets each year. But if you ever win, do you know what your options are?
Related Videos
00:48
ABB: Employee goes missing with $100 million
01:22
What happens when you win the lottery?
01:31
Elon Musk in 90 Seconds
03:19
This zero-waste packaging is made from bamboo
01:02
Trump meets with retail industry leaders
00:57
Ferrari's fastest convertible
Top Videos
00:59
How to fly a panda halfway across the world
01:50
Milo Yiannopoulos resigns from Breitbart with apology
02:12
Michigan workers hate NAFTA but love robots
01:01
Amazon's Prime Air makes first drone delivery
03:14
Why Donald Trump keeps this immigrant awake at night
05:48
How Trump's travel ban hits this South Dakota doctor
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
A mind-blowing 21-month 0% APR credit card
The highest paying card has hit the market
10 cards charging 0% interest until 2018
The best credit cards for 2017
Top rewards cards offering 0% intro APRs
Most Popular
Powerball ticket sold in Indiana hits $435M jackpot
Kellyanne Conway sidelined from TV after Flynn debacle
ABB: Company says employee has gone missing with $100M